HOT PROPERTY: Robertson’s historic Merlot Manor Guest House

The property in Breede Valley is less than two hours’ drive from Cape Town and is located on a popular tourism route

19 April 2018 - 14:23

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R12.5m

The well-established African Queen Guesthouse on Cape Town’s scenic south peninsula has a 4-star rating and comprises eight individual suites, each positioned to capture Noordhoek’s spectacular views. Special features include a borehole, built-in braai, fire pit, generator and six solar geysers, a solar-heated saltwater swimming pool and rock-style plunge pool, as well as a separate self-contained suite.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

WHERE: Robertson, Western Cape

PRICE: R8m

Another Western Cape guesthouse is up for grabs: the historic Merlot Manor Guest House in Robertson in the Breede Valley. The area is less than two hours’ drive from Cape Town and is located on a popular tourism route. Merlot Manor is a 4-star guest house which received the Afristay 2017 Top Valued Establishment Award. The property has eight fully furnished guest suites, two lounge areas, a good sized patio, swimming pool and ample parking for guests.

Agent: Seeff

HOT PROPERTY: Something for SA buyers looking for EU citizenship

Opportunity to acquire a hotel suite on a rental and buy-back basis in the historic centre of Porto, on the northern coastline of Portugal
28 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R25m mansion in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate

The house boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theatre and expansive cellar
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: R120m luxury abode on Nettleton Road

The six-bedroom house on a stand of nearly 1,000m² boasts uninterrupted views of Clifton’s famous beaches and the Twelve Apostles mountains
1 month ago

