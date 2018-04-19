HOT PROPERTY: Robertson’s historic Merlot Manor Guest House
The property in Breede Valley is less than two hours’ drive from Cape Town and is located on a popular tourism route
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.5m
The well-established African Queen Guesthouse on Cape Town’s scenic south peninsula has a 4-star rating and comprises eight individual suites, each positioned to capture Noordhoek’s spectacular views. Special features include a borehole, built-in braai, fire pit, generator and six solar geysers, a solar-heated saltwater swimming pool and rock-style plunge pool, as well as a separate self-contained suite.
Agent: Jawitz Properties
WHERE: Robertson, Western Cape
PRICE: R8m
Another Western Cape guesthouse is up for grabs: the historic Merlot Manor Guest House in Robertson in the Breede Valley. The area is less than two hours’ drive from Cape Town and is located on a popular tourism route. Merlot Manor is a 4-star guest house which received the Afristay 2017 Top Valued Establishment Award. The property has eight fully furnished guest suites, two lounge areas, a good sized patio, swimming pool and ample parking for guests.
Agent: Seeff
