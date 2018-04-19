HOT PROPERTY: Robertson’s historic Merlot Manor Guest House

WHERE: Robertson, Western Cape

PRICE: R8m

Another Western Cape guesthouse is up for grabs: the historic Merlot Manor Guest House in Robertson in the Breede Valley. The area is less than two hours’ drive from Cape Town and is located on a popular tourism route. Merlot Manor is a 4-star guest house which received the Afristay 2017 Top Valued Establishment Award. The property has eight fully furnished guest suites, two lounge areas, a good sized patio, swimming pool and ample parking for guests.

Agent: Seeff