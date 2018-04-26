HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Ballito penthouse apartment

News & Fox / Hot Property

The R24m property spans a massive 661m² on the top floor of the Ballito Manor development

26 April 2018 - 08:59

WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal north coast

PRICE: R24m

This luxury penthouse apartment, which belongs to the family of former rugby boss Louis Luyt, spans a massive 661m² on the top floor of the Ballito Manor development. The unit boasts direct access to Ballito’s main swimming beach and offers three large en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a study, enormous balcony, a double lock-up garage and six undercover parking bays.

Agent: Re/Max

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R35m

A new price record has been set in picturesque Voëlklip, Hermanus, with the recent sale of Marigold Cottage for R35m to a Cape Town buyer. The selling price comfortably surpasses the area’s previous record of R26m, which was set in 2016. The historic Cape Dutch gabled home dates from 1925 and offers expansive ocean views, three bedrooms, ample living areas, a study, wine cellar, garage and workshop.

Agent: Seeff

