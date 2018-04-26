HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Ballito penthouse apartment

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R35m

A new price record has been set in picturesque Voëlklip, Hermanus, with the recent sale of Marigold Cottage for R35m to a Cape Town buyer. The selling price comfortably surpasses the area’s previous record of R26m, which was set in 2016. The historic Cape Dutch gabled home dates from 1925 and offers expansive ocean views, three bedrooms, ample living areas, a study, wine cellar, garage and workshop.

Agent: Seeff