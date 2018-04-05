HOT PROPERTY: Stunning views in new Bloubergstrand development

WHERE: Blouberg Village, Cape Town

PRICE: R5.99m-R15m

Stunning mountain and ocean views are on offer at Macaron Blue, a new sectional title development along the Bloubergstrand beach front. The development, designed by Mitchell & Botha Architects, comprises six floors and only 11 apartments. The two-bedroom units range from 111m² to 187m². A three-bedroom penthouse occupies the top floor of the building. Ground-floor apartments offer exclusive use of a large private garden and the option of a private swimming pool.

Agent: Seeff