HOT PROPERTY: A holiday home in Dullstroom
Property is situated in the exclusive Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate
WHERE: Dullstroom, Mpumalanga
PRICE: R4.9m
Situated in the exclusive Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate in the picturesque and oft-misty town of Dullstroom, this three-bedroom home is ideally located as a weekend getaway, within an easy 2½-hour drive of Pretoria and Johannesburg. The house, which has its own staff accommodation, is within walking distance of the clubhouse and has extensive views over the fairway.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Welgemoed, Cape Town
PRICE: R27m
This triple-storey home in Welgedacht Estate, a well-established security estate in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, offers intimate spaces for family living despite its expansive 1,600m² living area. The property boasts six bedrooms (all en suite) and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Additional features include a separate two-bedroom cottage, eight garages and staff accommodation.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
