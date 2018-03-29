HOT PROPERTY: A holiday home in Dullstroom

WHERE: Dullstroom, Mpumalanga

PRICE: R4.9m

Situated in the exclusive Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate in the picturesque and oft-misty town of Dullstroom, this three-bedroom home is ideally located as a weekend getaway, within an easy 2½-hour drive of Pretoria and Johannesburg. The house, which has its own staff accommodation, is within walking distance of the clubhouse and has extensive views over the fairway.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties