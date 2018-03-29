News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A holiday home in Dullstroom

Property is situated in the exclusive Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate

29 March 2018 - 12:44

WHERE: Dullstroom, Mpumalanga

PRICE: R4.9m

Situated in the exclusive Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate in the picturesque and oft-misty town of Dullstroom, this three-bedroom home is ideally located as a weekend getaway, within an easy 2½-hour drive of Pretoria and Johannesburg. The house, which has its own staff accommodation, is within walking distance of the clubhouse and has extensive views over the fairway.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Welgemoed, Cape Town

PRICE: R27m

This triple-storey home in Welgedacht Estate, a well-established security estate in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, offers intimate spaces for family living despite its expansive 1,600m² living area. The property boasts six bedrooms (all en suite) and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Additional features include a separate two-bedroom cottage, eight garages and staff accommodation.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R25m mansion in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate

The house boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theatre and expansive cellar
News & Fox
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Good week for Andy Watts, bad week for Steve Smith
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Tit-for-tat expulsions
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
3.
Why M&R is fighting a R4.7bn takeover bid
News & Fox
4.
When politicians take the moral high ground
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Something for SA buyers looking for EU citizenship
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R120m luxury abode on Nettleton Road
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tastefully remodelled Bishopscourt home
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Palatial Sandhurst home on the market for R150m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Good buy-to-let potential in new Sibaya development
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Landmark Knysna castle goes under the hammer
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.