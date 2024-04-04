News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage gets e-tolls job done

He has worked tirelessly against Gauteng highway system

04 April 2024 - 05:00
Wayne Duvenage. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
A good week for Wayne Duvenage

When the hated e-toll gantries on Gauteng’s highways are officially disconnected next Thursday, it would be appropriate to ask Wayne Duvenage to pull the switch. No-one has campaigned longer and with greater determination against this fleecing of South Africans than the indefatigable outa of Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse). The system was flawed from the start, as Duvenage has often pointed out. It was, he also says, unconstitutional because public consultation was meaningless. And there was corruption built in, which has surprised no-one.

Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
A bad week for Jacob Zuma

It’s a relief Jacob Zuma emerged unscathed from a road accident last week but there’s no reason to start assuming criminal intent, as MK Party official Musa Mkhize did, saying it was a hit. He should leave it to the police to investigate the reason for the crash. No-one is out to get Zuma but there is obviously paranoia in the former president’s entourage, especially after the Electoral Commission of South Africa disqualified their man from standing as a candidate in the election, probably because he has a criminal record.

