When the hated e-toll gantries on Gauteng’s highways are officially disconnected next Thursday, it would be appropriate to ask Wayne Duvenage to pull the switch. No-one has campaigned longer and with greater determination against this fleecing of South Africans than the indefatigable outa of Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse). The system was flawed from the start, as Duvenage has often pointed out. It was, he also says, unconstitutional because public consultation was meaningless. And there was corruption built in, which has surprised no-one.
Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
It’s a relief Jacob Zuma emerged unscathed from a road accident last week but there’s no reason to start assuming criminal intent, as MK Party official Musa Mkhize did, saying it was a hit. He should leave it to the police to investigate the reason for the crash. No-one is out to get Zuma but there is obviously paranoia in the former president’s entourage, especially after the Electoral Commission of South Africa disqualified their man from standing as a candidate in the election, probably because he has a criminal record.
Outa’s Wayne Duvenage gets e-tolls job done
He has worked tirelessly against Gauteng highway system
A good week for Wayne Duvenage
When the hated e-toll gantries on Gauteng’s highways are officially disconnected next Thursday, it would be appropriate to ask Wayne Duvenage to pull the switch. No-one has campaigned longer and with greater determination against this fleecing of South Africans than the indefatigable outa of Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse). The system was flawed from the start, as Duvenage has often pointed out. It was, he also says, unconstitutional because public consultation was meaningless. And there was corruption built in, which has surprised no-one.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
It’s a relief Jacob Zuma emerged unscathed from a road accident last week but there’s no reason to start assuming criminal intent, as MK Party official Musa Mkhize did, saying it was a hit. He should leave it to the police to investigate the reason for the crash. No-one is out to get Zuma but there is obviously paranoia in the former president’s entourage, especially after the Electoral Commission of South Africa disqualified their man from standing as a candidate in the election, probably because he has a criminal record.
Also read:
Outa celebrates the end of e-tolls in Gauteng
TOM EATON: Astonishing honesty in Zuma’s feudal theocracy MK2
IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s dangerous tactics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.