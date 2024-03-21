News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Vladimir Putin

After four previous electoral victories, the Russian leader won 87% of the vote

21 March 2024 - 05:00
Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
It might not have been free or even fair, but it was not unexpected. That Vladimir Putin won another six-year term as president of Russia was as predictable as the Russian winter and as stage-managed as a Chekhov play. He has achieved four previous electoral victories, and the latest one was the most creative — he won 87% of the vote. If he serves out the full term, Putin will become the longest-serving Russian leader since Catherine the Great. His legitimacy won’t convince many, but his win will be celebrated by, among others, those in Luthuli House.

Picture: GALLO IMAGES /SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Picture: GALLO IMAGES /SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

A bad week for Kabelo Gwamanda

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has come out of hiding to face the music over the collapse of the city’s water infrastructure. With all his platitudes and pontification, he might as well have stayed under his bed, or desk. Gwamanda is a member of Al Jama-ah, a party whose share of the votes would be hard to find even with a Hubble telescope. He is the progeny of a cynical coalition in the city between the ANC and the EFF — and a sign of the future, if the ANC again ducks for electoral cover under a red overall.

ALSO READ:

A good week for Javier Milei

The Argentinian president shows his mettle by eschewing a salary increase and firing the official responsible for the hike
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Roger Jardine

Once the election date was announced Roger Jardine blinked. The face of Change Starts Now decided that politics was not as simple as he’d once ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for John Hlophe

John Hlophe’s fall from grace happened slowly — then suddenly
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
