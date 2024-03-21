It might not have been free or even fair, but it was not unexpected. That Vladimir Putin won another six-year term as president of Russia was as predictable as the Russian winter and as stage-managed as a Chekhov play. He has achieved four previous electoral victories, and the latest one was the most creative — he won 87% of the vote. If he serves out the full term, Putin will become the longest-serving Russian leader since Catherine the Great. His legitimacy won’t convince many, but his win will be celebrated by, among others, those in Luthuli House.
A bad week for Kabelo Gwamanda
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has come out of hiding to face the music over the collapse of the city’s water infrastructure. With all his platitudes and pontification, he might as well have stayed under his bed, or desk. Gwamanda is a member of Al Jama-ah, a party whose share of the votes would be hard to find even with a Hubble telescope. He is the progeny of a cynical coalition in the city between the ANC and the EFF — and a sign of the future, if the ANC again ducks for electoral cover under a red overall.
A good week for Vladimir Putin
