Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, the US, March 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Jay Paul
1.Free to vote
President Macky Sall of Senegal, who had to backtrack on his decision not to hold elections, has also released two prominent opposition politicians ahead of the election on Sunday. Supporters last week celebrated in Dakar after Ousmane Sonko, Senegal’s foremost opposition leader, was freed along with Bassirou Diomaye Faye, his party’s candidate in the election.
2.Former veeps thump Trump
Donald Trump may be the presumptive Republican nominee for president in this year’s US election, but some senior Republicans have rejected him. His former vice-president Mike Pence says he won’t endorse Trump and Dick Cheney, another former vice-president, warns: “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”
3. ‘Suits’ streams ahead
Suits, a legal TV drama that once included Meghan Markle in its cast, was the most streamed show in a single year, according to latest data from US marketing company Nielsen. With 57.7-billion minutes of viewing time in 2023, it eclipsed both The Office and Stranger Things.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Former veeps thump Trump
‘There has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump’
1. Free to vote
President Macky Sall of Senegal, who had to backtrack on his decision not to hold elections, has also released two prominent opposition politicians ahead of the election on Sunday. Supporters last week celebrated in Dakar after Ousmane Sonko, Senegal’s foremost opposition leader, was freed along with Bassirou Diomaye Faye, his party’s candidate in the election.
2. Former veeps thump Trump
Donald Trump may be the presumptive Republican nominee for president in this year’s US election, but some senior Republicans have rejected him. His former vice-president Mike Pence says he won’t endorse Trump and Dick Cheney, another former vice-president, warns: “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”
3. ‘Suits’ streams ahead
Suits, a legal TV drama that once included Meghan Markle in its cast, was the most streamed show in a single year, according to latest data from US marketing company Nielsen. With 57.7-billion minutes of viewing time in 2023, it eclipsed both The Office and Stranger Things.
Also read:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Enjoy a wee on the wild side
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Payday for soldiers — three years late
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Liquor’s latest lexicon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.