A good week for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Investigations by the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner’s officers have resulted in the appearance in court of seven men suspected of involvement in the murder of ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello Motsoane

07 March 2024 - 05:00
Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
A year after the killings of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane in Durban, seven men are this week in court facing murder charges. The trial is still at an early stage, but it’s already clear that relentless police work and impressive detective skills have brought the suspects to face justice. Credit needs to go to the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who has dealt professionally and dispassionately with the pretrial publicity and supported the efforts of his officers in pursuing this case, even when the prospect of a breakthrough seemed bleak.

Roger Jardine, the head of the movement Change Starts Now. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
A bad week for Roger Jardine

Once the election date was announced Roger Jardine blinked. The face of Change Starts Now decided that politics was not as simple as he’d once thought, and pulled out of the race. He would have realised that politics is also not for the faint-hearted and that no amount of good intentions (and fat wallets) can replace good, old-fashioned pavement pounding, hand-shaking, hard work and, yes, kissing babies if necessary. He might have seen how even Songezo Zibi’s campaign has lifted Rise Mzansi’s profile but is still a long way from winning a seat in parliament.

A bad week for John Hlophe

John Hlophe’s fall from grace happened slowly — then suddenly
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Leon Schreiber

Thanks to his efforts the Constitutional Court has ordered the ANC to hand over its cadre deployment documents
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

The ANC’s master of self-sabotage can’t find the right script
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
Support our award-winning journalism.
Subscribe now

