A bad week for John Hlophe

Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scores his third try in the Six Nations Championship clash against England at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Good week: Duhan van der Merwe
So Van der Merwe walks into a dressing room where all these rugger-buggers are talking English. Not a Klippies and Coke in sight — only Champagne, and all thanks to Van. On Saturday night Duhan van der Merwe was the toast of Scotland after his three-try, match-winning performance in the 30-21 victory over England. He’s not even Scottish but, as one scribe put it: “He may not be from the Borders or Glasgowor Edinburgh, but he was as popular as if he had been born in all three places.” He’s from George, of course, on the Garden Route.
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO.
Bad week for John Hlophe
John Hlophe’s fall from grace happened slowly — then suddenly. Last week MPs voted overwhelmingly — 305 votes to 25 — to impeach the former judge president of the Western Cape High Court. The transgression at issue was his attempt to persuade two Constitutional Court judges to favour Jacob Zuma in the arms deal saga. But there were many other blots on his CV: delayed judgments, excoriation by the Supreme Court of Appeal, accusations of racism, conflicts of interest, ordering homeless people evicted — and greed. He insisted on a Porsche Cayenne rather than a plain old Merc as his car.
