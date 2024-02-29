News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for John Hlophe

29 February 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scores his third try in the Six Nations Championship clash against England at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scores his third try in the Six Nations Championship clash against England at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Good week: Duhan van der Merwe

So Van der Merwe walks into a dressing room where all these rugger-buggers are talking English. Not a Klippies and Coke in sight — only Champagne, and all thanks to Van. On Saturday night Duhan van der Merwe was the toast of Scotland after his three-try, match-winning performance in the 30-21 victory over England. He’s not even Scottish but, as one scribe put it: “He may not be from the Borders or Glasgow or Edinburgh, but he was as popular as if he had been born in all three places.” He’s from George, of course, on the Garden Route.

Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO.
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO.

Bad week for John Hlophe

John Hlophe’s fall from grace happened slowly — then suddenly. Last week MPs voted overwhelmingly — 305 votes to 25 — to impeach the former judge president of the Western Cape High Court. The transgression at issue was his attempt to persuade two Constitutional Court judges to favour Jacob Zuma in the arms deal saga. But there were many other blots on his CV: delayed judgments, excoriation by the Supreme Court of Appeal, accusations of racism, conflicts of interest, ordering homeless people evicted — and greed. He insisted on a Porsche Cayenne rather than a plain old Merc as his car.

Van der Merwe hat-trick undoes England again

Scotland win 30-21 at Murrayfield to claim a fourth successive championship victory that reignites their Six Nations campaign
Sport
3 days ago

Emotional Townsend savours Calcutta Cup victory

Scotland coach hails 29-23 win against England
Sport
1 year ago

Judges’ impeachment is ‘vindication of accountability’ for the judiciary

Both cases took over 15 years each to reach finality in the national assembly due to procedural issues within the JSC and court challenges
National
6 days ago

Impeachment process against Hlophe and Motata gets under way

Parliament's justice committee adopts procedure to be followed to consider JSC’s recommendations that they be removed
National
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: Time to step on the gas?
News & Fox
2.
By the numbers | High traffic on Everest
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
What SA can learn from Kenya’s Silicon Savannah
News & Fox / Digital
4.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
5.
How the Guptas squeezed the Oppenheimers
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.