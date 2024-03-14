Argentinian President Javier Milei is not one to celebrate a pay raise. When a salary increase in January went through for himself and his cabinet, the libertarian economist promptly cancelled it and fired his labour secretary, whom he blamed “for a mistake that shouldn’t have happened”. Milei’s salary rose from just more than 4-million pesos (about R87,900) a month to just more than 6-million pesos. It’s now back at 4-million pesos. He said the increases were triggered automatically by rules that had been put in place by the previous Peronist government.
A bad week for the Princess of Wales
A Mother’s Day photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children was meant to allay fears that all is not well with her after abdominal surgery. It has done just the opposite after the princess supposedly apologised for digitally altering the picture. This comes amid internet rumours and conspiracy theories swirling around Catherine’s health. Her last public appearance was on December 25. The photograph, said to have been taken by Prince William, has also cast doubt on other royal pictures and raised suspicions that these might have been doctored over years.
A good week for Javier Milei
The Argentinian president shows his mettle by eschewing a salary increase and firing the official responsible for the hike
A good week for Javier Milei
A bad week for the Princess of Wales
