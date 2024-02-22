News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Leon Schreiber

Thanks to his efforts the Constitutional Court has ordered the ANC to hand over its cadre deployment documents

22 February 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A good week for Leon Schreiber

Leon Schreiber, the DA MP who has been on the ANC’s case over cadre deployment for three years, was last week rewarded for his tenacity. He pursued the ANC through the high court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and finally the Constitutional Court. All ruled in his favour. The DA will now study the documents to see if the ANC has complied with the court order and to ensure that there has been no tampering. 

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A bad week for Godfrey Lebeya

Godfrey Lebeya likes to be portrayed as the super-sleuth of elite investigations unit the Hawks, who often come across as timid mossies. Every quarter he prides himself on the statistics he presents as supposed successes in fighting crime. Last week he was positively radiant, gloating over the suspended sentence handed down to a minor offender in one of the country’s biggest crime scenes: the 2021 riots. Behind his back the real masterminds were laughing as they pranced about campaigning for South Africa’s most famous criminal, former president Jacob Zuma.

