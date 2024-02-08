DINNER PARTY INTEL: From Cape to Kruger

Young lions catching a late afternoon snooze. Picture: SANET OBERHOLZER
1. From Cape to Kruger
Soon two of South Africa’s biggest tourist attractions will almost be linked by air. On April 2, FlySafair will open a route connecting Cape Town with the Kruger National Park. The two-and-a-half-hour flight to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport still leaves the park’s Malelane gate an hour away. Or 47 minutes to Numbi gate along a difficult and dangerous drive.
2. Ship’s sick note
The Royal Navy’s pride, HMS Queen Elizabeth, called in sick at the weekend. The aircraft carrier suffered an embarrassing setback after mechanical issues cancelled its deployment to lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War. Britain’s ministry of defence said there had been “an issue” with a propeller shaft.
3. Mickey Mouse pyramid plan
Archaeologists have slammed Egypt’s plan to resurface the Pyramid of Menkaure, the smallest of Giza’s three main pyramids, with granite blocks that once formed its exterior. The plan has been described as “straightening the Tower of Pisa” or turning the historic Giza plateau into an ersatz Disneyland.
