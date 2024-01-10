JUSTICE MALALA: Savimbi, Dhlakama ... and Zuma
What the giggling ex-president is doing with his MK Party is no laughing matter
It is nearly a month since Jacob Zuma’s new toy, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, was launched. It has no constitution, no aims and objectives, no structures, no policies and no recognisable leaders except Zuma. It has supporters who sing, clap, nod and ululate when their corruption-soaked hero opens his mouth.
Last week, Zuma’s followers applauded when this former president made the chilling claim that votes are counted in secret in South Africa, suggesting that our upcoming election may be rigged against him. This is a man who was elected twice — 2009 and 2014 — and was there as we watched votes being counted, alongside observers from all political parties. Our elections have been consistently free and fair for 30 years. What is he doing? ..
