News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Ox Nche

Words of wisdom from a loosehead prop: salads don’t win scrums

26 October 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

A good week for Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nche

Those in the front rows of a rugby scrum will tell you no-one gives them credit or understands what they do. Least of all referees. On Saturday night, many South African fans celebrated referee Ben O’Keeffe as someone who did understand; the English said he didn’t have a clue. So the mystery endures. But not for Ox Nche, a chocolate-cake-loving loosehead prop who shoved his opponent into such discomfort that O’Keeffe awarded him a penalty. Handré Pollard kicked the goal for a one-point victory in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, but there was no doubt to whom the credit belonged.

Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A bad week for Vusi Khoza

So it’s tickets for Vusi Khoza. The EFF MP has been fired by the party because he couldn’t get the buses to run on time or filled with passengers for the party’s 10th birthday celebration at Joburg’s FNB Stadium in July. Khoza said he was from a poor part of eThekwini, implying that he was not rich enough for a luxury-loving party, while leader Julius Malema seemed to dismiss Khoza as a poor peasant farmer, urging him to “go and plant in the village”. Khoza’s expulsion conveniently opened a spot in parliament for the EFF’s newest member, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently sacked as public protector, made an announcement on Monday that surprised few: moving from the Gupta kitchen to the EFF ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Mary Vilakazi

FirstRand welcomes its first black woman CEO
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Dudu Myeni

Richards Bay recidivist Dudu Myeni was not convicted when she appeared in the local magistrate’s court, but it was a start
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
