Those in the front rows of a rugby scrum will tell you no-one gives them credit or understands what they do. Least of all referees. On Saturday night, many South African fans celebrated referee Ben O’Keeffe as someone who did understand; the English said he didn’t have a clue. So the mystery endures. But not for Ox Nche, a chocolate-cake-loving loosehead prop who shoved his opponent into such discomfort that O’Keeffe awarded him a penalty. Handré Pollard kicked the goal for a one-point victory in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, but there was no doubt to whom the credit belonged.
Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
A bad week for Vusi Khoza
So it’s tickets for Vusi Khoza. The EFF MP has been fired by the party because he couldn’t get the buses to run on time or filled with passengers for the party’s 10th birthday celebration at Joburg’s FNB Stadium in July. Khoza said he was from a poor part of eThekwini, implying that he was not rich enough for a luxury-loving party, while leader Julius Malema seemed to dismiss Khoza as a poor peasant farmer, urging him to “go and plant in the village”. Khoza’s expulsion conveniently opened a spot in parliament for the EFF’s newest member, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
A good week for Ox Nche
Words of wisdom from a loosehead prop: salads don’t win scrums
A good week for Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nche
Those in the front rows of a rugby scrum will tell you no-one gives them credit or understands what they do. Least of all referees. On Saturday night, many South African fans celebrated referee Ben O’Keeffe as someone who did understand; the English said he didn’t have a clue. So the mystery endures. But not for Ox Nche, a chocolate-cake-loving loosehead prop who shoved his opponent into such discomfort that O’Keeffe awarded him a penalty. Handré Pollard kicked the goal for a one-point victory in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, but there was no doubt to whom the credit belonged.
A bad week for Vusi Khoza
So it’s tickets for Vusi Khoza. The EFF MP has been fired by the party because he couldn’t get the buses to run on time or filled with passengers for the party’s 10th birthday celebration at Joburg’s FNB Stadium in July. Khoza said he was from a poor part of eThekwini, implying that he was not rich enough for a luxury-loving party, while leader Julius Malema seemed to dismiss Khoza as a poor peasant farmer, urging him to “go and plant in the village”. Khoza’s expulsion conveniently opened a spot in parliament for the EFF’s newest member, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
ALSO READ:
A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
A good week for Mary Vilakazi
A bad week for Dudu Myeni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.