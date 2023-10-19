HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently sacked as public protector, made an announcement on Monday that surprised few: moving from the Gupta kitchen to the EFF lounge

19 October 2023 - 05:00
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DIA DIPASUPIL

A good week for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is not easily discouraged. After a string of bad movies, beginning with an insignificant role in Valentine’s Day, a shallow romcom, to The Giver, which flopped at the box office, and the disaster of Cats (the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs, according to Ricky Gervais), most performers might have given up. Not Swift. Her latest movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has raked in millions in advance bookings. And she’s done much of it herself, using her own production company and arranging special distribution deals. 

Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently sacked as public protector, made an announcement on Monday that surprised few: moving from the Gupta kitchen to the EFF lounge. While she was struggling to make sense of a difficult job, and before she was found to be incapable of doing so, EFF leader Julius Malema mocked her as the Gupta kitchen help. This week she was welcomed “home” by the EFF when she revealed her true colours: a red beret that briefly resisted her bouffant hairdo. Whatever value she might bring, it won’t be to “protect the poor and marginalised” in a party where the elite has been suspiciously enriched.

A bad week for Dudu Myeni

Richards Bay recidivist Dudu Myeni was not convicted when she appeared in the local magistrate’s court, but it was a start
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Mary Vilakazi

FirstRand welcomes its first black woman CEO
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Steve Phiri

RBPlat is a profound success story of real empowerment
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
