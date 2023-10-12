One hopes South Africa has got beyond the stage of “first black this” or “first woman that”, but the appointment of Mary Vilakazi as CEO of FirstRand is a big deal — and an occasion for celebration. Apart from anything else, her promotion from COO is in line with corporate wisdom that having more women in leadership roles is better for the bottom line. Vilakazi knows the business from the bottom up, and brings to the post the insights of a person who grew up in dire poverty.
Picture: Shelley Christians
A bad week for Graham McIntosh
You’d think Graham McIntosh, 79, and Chris Pappas would be natural allies. Both achieved political office aged only 30; McIntosh as an MP, and Pappas as DA mayor of uMngeni. McIntosh counts the DA as one of the several parties he has joined over the years; he went to Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal, while Pappas went to Hilton. But last week the older politician accused the younger — who will be the DA candidate for KZN premier next year — of promoting a sexual agenda. Announcing his resignation from the party, he asserted: “I’m not anti-gay.” Nevertheless, it’s clear he believes a gay candidate will be a liability in a conservative province. On an expedient level he may be right, but on a matter of principle, he’s very wrong.
A good week for Mary Vilakazi
FirstRand welcomes its first black woman CEO
A good week for Mary Vilakazi
A bad week for Graham McIntosh
