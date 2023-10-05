From Welkom to the Vatican has been life’s journey for Stephen Brislin. On Saturday, the 67-year-old Archbishop of Cape Town was made a cardinal of the Roman Catholic church by Pope Francis. He was one of 21 prelates elevated to the church’s College of Cardinals, joining the other 241. Brislin is one of only 18 cardinals under 80 and is likely to support the pontiff’s attempts to drag the church into the 21st century, backing his “pastoral charity”, which says priests cannot become judges “who only deny, reject and exclude”. Blessing same-sex marriages springs to mind.
A bad week for Dudu Myeni
Richards Bay recidivistDudu Myeniwas not convicted when she appeared in the local magistrate’s court, but it was a start. For Jacob Zuma’s Louis Vuitton bag-carrier and one of the blatant beneficiaries of state capture, it’s another step closer to a deserved denouement. Myeni has become a regular on the wrong side of the law. First she was fined for revealing the names of a secret witness at the Zondo inquiry, then a court declared her a delinquent director. It’s been a steep descent for the former chair of SAA — with no smooth landing in sight.
A good week for Stephen Brislin
