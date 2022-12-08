News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Nomvula Mokonyane

08 December 2022 - 05:00

A good week for Noel Ndhlovu

Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu, who criticised the South African National Defence Force’s purchase of a Covid drug from Cuba for R260m, returned to duty this week after a two-year suspension. The reason given at the time for suspending him was that his wife had been accused of tender fraud and corruption, a case that is still before the courts. Ndhlovu, an officer in the medical services, spent his time away from duty helping at state hospitals and clinics. He was informed by letter last week that his suspension had been lifted. The auditor-general also criticised the Cuban purchase.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Just when the country was forgetting about one of its least competent officers of state, Nomvula Mokonyane popped up again, leading a protest against the release of Janusz Waluś. The corruption-tainted former minister called for the release of one murderer, a man who had allegedly stabbed Waluś in prison, while threatening the life of another murderer, Waluś himself, who had been released by an order of the highest court. If that sounded like tortured logic, one of her lackeys, Panyaza Lesufi, said the protest was not against the court’s release of Waluś, but because Waluś was being released.

