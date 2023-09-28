GALLERY: Inside Cape Town’s R300m mansion
The city’s White House by the sea lets you live like a president
28 September 2023 - 05:00
Some ultra-expensive homes have come onto Cape Town’s property market in recent months, with never-seen-before price tags. In relatively wind-free Fresnaye, high up on the slopes of Signal Hill, an “architectural art piece” is on sale for R300m.
The house is in Avenue Alexandra, off Kloof Road and above Bantry Bay. It is believed to be the most expensive residence for sale in South Africa. Marketed by Re/Max Living, the triple-storey mansion is known as the White House because of its presidential proportions...
