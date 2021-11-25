A bad week for Tongaat’s Gavin Hudson

A bad week

It all seemed to be going so well at Tongaat. A lifting of its suspended shares, clarity on the value of its assets, a strong sugar price, the sale of its starch business … No wonder so many punters climbed into the stock. Then, last week’s bombshell: a R4bn rights offer on a R1bn company, underwritten by Zimbabwean Hamish Rudland. It feels like CEO Gavin Hudson has pulled the trigger on a deeply discounted takeover, and swept the rug from under minorities’ feet.

* Note: this article was altered on 25 November to reflect the fact that it was Hamish Rudland, not his brother Simon Rudland, who underwrote the deal