A good week for Joe Biden

You couldn’t do much better than having Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders in your corner for the US presidential race

20 August 2020 - 05:00

A good week

You couldn’t do much better than having Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders in your corner for the US presidential race. At this week’s Democratic national convention, where Joe Biden is set to be declared the Democrats’ candidate, Sanders declared "the future of democracy" to be at stake in the November 3 polls. The former first lady also came out swinging. While laying into President Donald Trump — who is "clearly in over his head" — Obama implored voters to back Biden. "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election." From her lips to voters’ ears.

A bad week

Is it just that Sasol’s board wasn’t very good, or that the petrochemical company’s culture was broken? Because you don’t rack up a R91.3bn loss — worse than SA’s parastatals — without something being seriously off. While much of the fault probably lies at the feet of former CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, Mandla Gantsho was chair of the company from 2013 to 2019, when much of the disaster around the Lake Charles project in the US happened. Sasol can probably thank its stars that its share price isn’t down more than 67% over the past five years. Some oversight!

