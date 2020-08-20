A good week for Joe Biden

A good week

You couldn’t do much better than having Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders in your corner for the US presidential race. At this week’s Democratic national convention, where Joe Biden is set to be declared the Democrats’ candidate, Sanders declared "the future of democracy" to be at stake in the November 3 polls. The former first lady also came out swinging. While laying into President Donald Trump — who is "clearly in over his head" — Obama implored voters to back Biden. "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election." From her lips to voters’ ears.