A bad week for Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts

A bad week

"How not to cover yourself in glory 101" might be a welcome addition to the board pack when Santam’s leadership next meets. The R1bn in relief announced by the insurer this weekend for businesses hurt by the lockdown was, said CEO Lizé Lambrechts, "something that we have been thinking about for a while". Call us cynics, but this act of belated largesse has only followed weeks of pleading from desperate clients who’ve had to resort to the courts to get paid, and harsh words from the regulator. Do better.