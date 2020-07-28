Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Steinhoff optimistic settlement offer will be well received

28 July 2020 - 07:45 Alishia Seckam and Karl Gernetzky
Steinhoff International CEO Louis du Preez. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Steinhoff International CEO Louis du Preez. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

Steinhoff International is optimistic a settlement plan unveiled on Monday will be well received as a fair offer, CEO Louis du Preez says.

Du Preez told Business Day TV on Monday that Steinhoff had been interacting with a number of claimants over the past year. This includes Christo Wiese, who has welcomed Steinhoff's attempt to settle the claims.

Du Preez said that should Wiese accept the settlement offer of cash and Pepkor shares, he would own about 7% of Pepkor.

Steinhoff International is looking to settle some of the lawsuits against the embattled retailer by offering claimants cash and Pepkor shares. About 90 separate lawsuits have been filed against Steinhoff, with combined claims of more than R136bn. Business Day TV caught up with the group's CEO Louis du Preez for more detail on the proposed settlements.

Steinhoff on Monday proposed settling some of the dozens of lawsuits against the group through payment in cash and Pepkor shares.

About 90 separate lawsuits have been filed against Steinhoff, with combined claims of more than R136bn, after the group uncovered a €6.5bn (about R120bn) hole in its accounts in 2017.

The group said on Monday that settlement would help cover as much as €266m of market-purchase claims, €104m of contractual-party claims and about R9.4bn of claims against Steinhoff International Holdings.

The settlements would be paid through cash and Pepkor shares, at a deemed price of R15 a share.

Steinhoff proposes settling lawsuits through cash and Pepkor shares

About 90 legal proceedings have been launched against the group after an accounting scandal
Companies
23 hours ago

Steinhoff offered glimmer of hope as Wiese says settlement offer is step in right direction

Steinhoff offers to settle multiple lawsuits worth R134bn with $1bn (R16bn) in cash and shares
Companies
12 hours ago

Double whammy hastens retirement of the man who was once SA’s richest

Christo Wiese, 78, calls it a day on his career after being hit by Steinhoff scandal and then lockdown
Companies
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly ...
Companies
2.
Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff offered glimmer of hope as Wiese says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Under Armour founder and CFO named in SEC probe
Companies
5.
Liberty in chains again as R3bn need for Covid ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Steinhoff to sell Conforama France for nominal sum

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EDITORIAL: Claimants may wait a long time for Steinhoff

Opinion / Editorials

Steinhoff’s R170bn settlement target lifts shares

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.