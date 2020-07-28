WATCH: Steinhoff optimistic settlement offer will be well received

Steinhoff International is optimistic a settlement plan unveiled on Monday will be well received as a fair offer, CEO Louis du Preez says.

Du Preez told Business Day TV on Monday that Steinhoff had been interacting with a number of claimants over the past year. This includes Christo Wiese, who has welcomed Steinhoff's attempt to settle the claims.

Du Preez said that should Wiese accept the settlement offer of cash and Pepkor shares, he would own about 7% of Pepkor.