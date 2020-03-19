A good week for Zweli Mkhize

A good week

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been deservedly praised for how he has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been calm, clear and factual right from the beginning — and he maintained this as he led a media briefing in which various ministers filled in the details to SA’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He is the right man to lead a critical government department at the right time, because he inspires confidence where many global leaders have failed to do so.