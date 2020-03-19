A good week for Zweli Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been deservedly praised for how he has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been calm, clear and factual right from the beginning — and he maintained this as he led a media briefing in which various ministers filled in the details to SA’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He is the right man to lead a critical government department at the right time, because he inspires confidence where many global leaders have failed to do so.
A bad week
The confused messaging by Boris Johnson’s government in the UK has Britons on edge as the pandemic grows. His strategy in dealing with the pandemic has been characterised by confusion, indecisiveness and the usual bluster over truth which has become synonymous with his ignoble reign. Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Monday to voice their discontent while trust levels in his handling of the crisis dipped to 36%, says The Guardian, forcing him to change tack and ramp up the UK’s response on Tuesday.