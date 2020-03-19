News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been deservedly praised for how he has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been calm, clear and factual right from the beginning

19 March 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has been deservedly praised for how he has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been calm, clear and factual right from the beginning — and he maintained this as he led a media briefing in which various ministers filled in the details to SA’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He is the right man to lead a critical government department at the right time, because he inspires confidence where many global leaders have failed to do so.

A bad week

The confused messaging by Boris Johnson’s government in the UK has Britons on edge as the pandemic grows. His strategy in dealing with the pandemic has been characterised by confusion, indecisiveness and the usual bluster over truth which has become synonymous with his ignoble reign. Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Monday to voice their discontent while trust levels in his handling of the crisis dipped to 36%, says The Guardian, forcing him to change tack and ramp up the UK’s response on Tuesday.

Government could declare state of emergency if Covid-19 spread escalates

Health minister Zweli Mkhize warns that lockdowns and quarantining people away from their homes may become necessary
National
2 days ago

Sobering study on Covid-19 has UK ramping up controls

The study said that with no mitigating measures at all, such as social distancing, the outbreak could cause more than half a million deaths in Britain
World
1 day ago

