Tower Mall‚ a shopping centre in Jouberton‚ was also looted on Wednesday‚ said a policewoman who did not want to be named as she was not authorised to speak to journalists.

The township was strewn with rocks and stones were scattered across potholed roads, with the remnants of many tyres simmering after being burnt. Smoke from piles of burnt wood was visible as groups of people stood around in the township.

Only one armoured police van was visible. A policeman said once protests started in one part of the North West they spread across the province. Riots had stopped and started throughout Wednesday‚ police said.

As it became dark‚ a handful of protesters started fires in the streets.

The Protea hotel in Klerksdorp had only one kitchen staff member in the restaurant as workers were too afraid to go to work due to the riots and tension in the township. They had been told by protesters to stay home.

The Tshepong hospital in Jouberton was functional on Wednesday afternoon and evening after protesters had stormed it on Wednesday morning.

Some nurses at the hospitals were concerned that access might be blocked again on Thursday morning if protests resumed.