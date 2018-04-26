North West protests spread to Klerksdorp township
Protests in the North West have spread from Mahikeng to the township just outside Klerksdorp‚ 170km away.
Jouberton‚ which is 5km outside Klerksdorp‚ was tense on Wednesday night as a car was burnt and a Mozambican-owned shop named George and Father was looted.
Police expected protests to last through the night and perhaps continue on Thursday morning. Protests are linked to calls for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign. The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has also been striking since February.
Earlier on Wednesday‚ protesters looted a petrol station in Jouberton — taking rolls of paper from the tills and dumping them in piles on the ground. The station was closed on Wednesday afternoon.
Tower Mall‚ a shopping centre in Jouberton‚ was also looted on Wednesday‚ said a policewoman who did not want to be named as she was not authorised to speak to journalists.
The township was strewn with rocks and stones were scattered across potholed roads, with the remnants of many tyres simmering after being burnt. Smoke from piles of burnt wood was visible as groups of people stood around in the township.
Only one armoured police van was visible. A policeman said once protests started in one part of the North West they spread across the province. Riots had stopped and started throughout Wednesday‚ police said.
As it became dark‚ a handful of protesters started fires in the streets.
The Protea hotel in Klerksdorp had only one kitchen staff member in the restaurant as workers were too afraid to go to work due to the riots and tension in the township. They had been told by protesters to stay home.
The Tshepong hospital in Jouberton was functional on Wednesday afternoon and evening after protesters had stormed it on Wednesday morning.
Some nurses at the hospitals were concerned that access might be blocked again on Thursday morning if protests resumed.
