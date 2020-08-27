News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: HP Elite Dragonfly’s flight of creativity

The Elite Dragonfly is touted as the world’s lightest compact convertible laptop. With a weight of just 0.99kg, it is its main claim to fame

27 August 2020 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

HP Elite Dragonfly

Cool factor 5/5
Usability 4/5
Value for money 2½/5

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a Project Athena laptop, the brainchild of Intel, which means it is one of the first to include a set of features designed for a better customer experience. This includes better connectivity, performance, responsiveness, battery life, intelligence and form factor, and instant action.

The Elite Dragonfly is touted as the world’s lightest compact convertible laptop. With a weight of just 0.99kg, it is its main claim to fame. This, and a battery that will stretch up to 16 hours, means it is bound to attract a user that moves around a lot.

It is a high-end business laptop, but is also suited for creatives who need the power for resource-intensive work, such as graphics or video editing.

The 13.3-inch Dragonfly is powered by a rather dated eighth-generation Core i5 quad-core processor (1.6GHz boosted to 3.9GHz), with an integrated graphics 620 card, and it packs in 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

It has sufficient ports, like Thunderbolt/USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and an external nano SIM slot.

It also features a 720p HD webcam, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a spill-resistant backlit keyboard and a trackpad with multitouch gesture support.

A stylus is included in the box and it runs on Windows 10 Pro.

The machine is elegantly designed; you can hold it in one hand while video chatting. And it’s easy to move it around while doing other things if you’re working from home. The webcam has a built-in privacy shutter if you don’t feel comfortable leaving it open when not in use.

The Dragonfly is perfect for multitasking, thanks to its 360° screen, which folds all the way down.

The one thing that bothers me about a full tilt is the potential damage to the keyboard from whatever surface it may be exposed to.

The Active Pen G3 stylus is Bluetooth-enabled, rechargeable and compatible with the Windows Ink software suite.

It works with note-taking or drawing apps like OneNote or Whiteboard and can be used for navigation if you hover above the screen without touching it.

The Elite Dragonfly is a robust yet elegant machine that will easily integrate with the working-from-home lifestyle. It has the right number of ports, good battery life, an excellent keyboard and a classy design.

However, its R45,499 price tag — especially given its dated processor — will leave you gasping.

TECH REVIEW: Acer ConceptD 5 Pro — good concept, but …

The ConceptD 5 Pro is a powerhouse and great as a work-from-home machine if you don’t plan to move around
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

TECH REVIEW: A laptop for millennials

Lenovo believes the millennial workforce demands a high-performance device that looks good and is easy to carry around
News & Fox
5 months ago

Dell XPS 13 laptop just keeps on getting better

Dell’s improvements on this range have been iterative, rather than radical or overhauling
News & Fox
1 year ago

