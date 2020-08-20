TECH REVIEW: Don’t lift a finger with this automated vacuum

It’s easy to connect the Eufy with your existing home automation system, whether your digital assistant is Google Home or Alexa. Simply connect the Robovac to your Home system (in our case, Google), give it a name (in our case, it is Steven) and done.

This will allow you to use a voice cue to start the vacuum ("Hey Google, turn on Steven") and Steven will be on its way.

When it starts up initially, Steven will map the floor area, easily traverse carpets and get into small spaces. It’s kind of like a child in that you’ll need to pick up rogue items off the floor, including socks, shoes with laces, cables and small bathroom mats. If you don’t, they will confuse Steven or get it stuck.

Fortunately it has a stellar communication system, using beeps and flashing lights. These will indicate whether Steven needs to be cleaned, if something’s stuck inside the vacuum, or if it’s stuck under a chair (this happens).

If you don’t mind going through the small missions to keep things off the floor and go to Steven’s aid when it’s stuck, this is one helluva game-changer for the home. The vacuum works diligently and picks up every speck of dust and hair it can find.

It’s robust and won’t go flying off stairs thanks to its sensor tech, and will return to its home base where it charges after a good clean.

The Eufy Robovac 35C retails for R5,000 at Circuit City. Even if this is the pinnacle of vacuum tech, we’ll be happy for another 50 years.