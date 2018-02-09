GIMME: Easy phoning while you drive
Keep your eyes on the road with these car accessories for mobile phones
Mount mastery
Car mounts for phones started off being clunky, but there is now a solid selection of neat and low-profile ones that keep your phone where it needs to be — especially if you’re using it as a GPS navigator.
Kenu is a Californian company that specialises in mounts and stands for mobiles. Locally you can buy them from the iStore, as well as from takealot.com and loot.co.za.
The Airframe is the company’s signature mount. The normal Airframe fits devices of up to 5 inches, and the Airframe+ is suitable for phablet-type devices such as the iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8+.
This mount holds onto your car’s air vents on the dash with strong plastic grips in a four-finger structure designed to work with most vent configurations. The spring in the phone grip section is sturdy and cushioned, and keeps a nice hold without looking as if it will crush your device. Airframe models start at around R300.
Jabber away
The Jabra Drive is a bluetooth-enabled, in-car speaker that lets you make hands-free calls or works as a speaker for streaming music and podcasts directly from your device.
It connects automatically when paired with your phone, so after set-up it should be good to go as soon as you get into your vehicle. It’s designed like a large clip that slides over the sun visor. The voice prompts tell you how to pair your device and warns when the battery is running low.
The Jabra Drive also promises noise cancellation to dampen the car noise for better-quality speaker calls. You can connect two devices at the same time and alternate between them for calls or music, for example.
The Jabra Drive is priced at around R900 to R1,000 from takealot.com, Macnificent (macnificent.co.za), and The Gadget Shop (thegadgetshop.co.za).
In-car assistant
The Navdy Head-Up Display is supposed to make it easier and safer for you to use your phone while driving. Pair it with your phone and the real functionality happens in the little console unit that sits on your dash.
It has a see-through display that shows GPS instructions and other info. When calls come through, you can accept them with a gesture and end them like that as well. Messages landing on your phone will be read out to you. The car radio is used for audio.
It looks like a very handy tool, but will set you back a cool R10,000 or so. Available from takealot.com.
