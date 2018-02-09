GIMME: Easy phoning while you drive

Jabber away

The Jabra Drive is a bluetooth-enabled, in-car speaker that lets you make hands-free calls or works as a speaker for streaming music and podcasts directly from your device.

It connects automatically when paired with your phone, so after set-up it should be good to go as soon as you get into your vehicle. It’s designed like a large clip that slides over the sun visor. The voice prompts tell you how to pair your device and warns when the battery is running low.

The Jabra Drive also promises noise cancellation to dampen the car noise for better-quality speaker calls. You can connect two devices at the same time and alternate between them for calls or music, for example.

The Jabra Drive is priced at around R900 to R1,000 from takealot.com, Macnificent (macnificent.co.za), and The Gadget Shop (thegadgetshop.co.za).

In-car assistant

The Navdy Head-Up Display is supposed to make it easier and safer for you to use your phone while driving. Pair it with your phone and the real functionality happens in the little console unit that sits on your dash.

It has a see-through display that shows GPS instructions and other info. When calls come through, you can accept them with a gesture and end them like that as well. Messages landing on your phone will be read out to you. The car radio is used for audio.

It looks like a very handy tool, but will set you back a cool R10,000 or so. Available from takealot.com.