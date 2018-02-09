News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Easy phoning while you drive

Keep your eyes on the road with these car accessories for mobile phones

09 February 2018 - 09:37 Kate Ferreira

Mount mastery

Car mounts for phones started off being clunky, but there is now a solid selection of neat and low-profile ones that keep your phone where it needs to be — especially if you’re using it as a GPS navigator.

Kenu is a Californian company that specialises in mounts and stands for mobiles. Locally you can buy them from the iStore, as well as from takealot.com and loot.co.za.

The Airframe is the company’s signature mount. The normal Airframe fits devices of up to 5 inches, and the Airframe+ is suitable for phablet-type devices such as the iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8+.

This mount holds onto your car’s air vents on the dash with strong plastic grips in a four-finger structure designed to work with most vent configurations. The spring in the phone grip section is sturdy and cushioned, and keeps a nice hold without looking as if it will crush your device. Airframe models start at around R300.

Jabber away

The Jabra Drive is a bluetooth-enabled, in-car speaker that lets you make hands-free calls or works as a speaker for streaming music and podcasts directly from your device.

It connects automatically when paired with your phone, so after set-up it should be good to go as soon as you get into your vehicle. It’s designed like a large clip that slides over the sun visor. The voice prompts tell you how to pair your device and warns when the battery is running low.

The Jabra Drive also promises noise cancellation to dampen the car noise for better-quality speaker calls. You can connect two devices at the same time and alternate between them for calls or music, for example.

The Jabra Drive is priced at around R900 to R1,000 from takealot.com, Macnificent (macnificent.co.za), and The Gadget Shop (thegadgetshop.co.za).

In-car assistant

The Navdy Head-Up Display is supposed to make it easier and safer for you to use your phone while driving. Pair it with your phone and the real functionality happens in the little console unit that sits on your dash.

It has a see-through display that shows GPS instructions and other info. When calls come through, you can accept them with a gesture and end them like that as well. Messages landing on your phone will be read out to you. The car radio is used for audio.

It looks like a very handy tool, but will set you back a cool R10,000 or so. Available from takealot.com.

MORE FROM GIMME

GIMME: Blown away by the Dyson V8 Absolute

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner answers a question few have thought to ask: what happens if you engineer a household appliance as you ...
News & Fox
4 days ago

GIMME: Pick your price point in the Xiaomi range

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi continues to pump out competitive devices across the price spectrum, with three new phones hitting the local market last ...
News & Fox
22 days ago

GIMME: Presents for a happy Xmas

The Financial Mail gift guide is our pick of the top gadgets and tech-inspired choices for people of all tastes
News & Fox
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CAPITEC: Digging in their heels
News & Fox
2.
Investec: The new okes in Koseff’s chair
News & Fox
3.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES: Playing catch-up
News & Fox
4.
GIMME: Easy phoning while you drive
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

GIMME: Three apps that might help with those New Year's resolutions
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Fitbit Ionic review
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Acer Swift 7 review
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Huawei Mate 10 Pro
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Lenovo Miix 720 review
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: iOS 11 review
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.