GIMME: Resolution-ready

Get it done

There are thousands of "to-do" apps out there: apps for lists, for calendar reminders, for prompting and for forming habits. Any.do is a great one in the category as it combines several of these features.

With Any.do you can create reminders, tasks and lists, and even share lists with people and assign tasks to others. What makes it stand out is the sync feature, which works across operating systems. You can sync an account between iOS and Android devices, your desktop, or the web app (browser). It also integrates with many major calendar options (such as Google Calendar, Exchange and iCloud), so there is no disconnect, whether you are mobile or at your computer. The user interface is clean and simple, with customisable themes.

Any.do is free to download, with an optional premium upgrade for more functionality.