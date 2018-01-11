GIMME: Resolution-ready
We are well into January — so how are those resolutions looking? If you’ve already let them slide a little, here are three apps that might help you get back on track.
Get it done
There are thousands of "to-do" apps out there: apps for lists, for calendar reminders, for prompting and for forming habits. Any.do is a great one in the category as it combines several of these features.
With Any.do you can create reminders, tasks and lists, and even share lists with people and assign tasks to others. What makes it stand out is the sync feature, which works across operating systems. You can sync an account between iOS and Android devices, your desktop, or the web app (browser). It also integrates with many major calendar options (such as Google Calendar, Exchange and iCloud), so there is no disconnect, whether you are mobile or at your computer. The user interface is clean and simple, with customisable themes.
Any.do is free to download, with an optional premium upgrade for more functionality.
Work it out
Keep up with your fitness goals with Asana Rebel, an exercise app that combines the stretches and positions of yoga in simple, fresh and fast workouts for yoga aficionados and newbies alike.
Workouts are organised into five themes: fatburn, strength, flexibility, balance & focus, and breath & relax. They are presented in video form — which will be data hungry — with a real person demonstrating the moves, and a voiceover guiding you through them. All videos launch in landscape mode.
Asana Rebel is free to download for Android and iOS, but the free version is a little limited, with just five unlocked workouts. You can subscribe for more or unlock programmes for limited periods, with options such as a three-month subscription. The cheapest of the paid options is R64.99/month for 12 months.
Asana Rebel recently raised US$6.5m in funding for research and development, and it is extending its offering, so there should be some sticking power.
Simpler saving
Liberty launched its Stash app for Android a while ago, but took its time bringing out the iOS version. It’s available now, though — and both operating system options are free to download.
Stash is a local savings app that automates microsavings — and it’s fee-free. It’s compatible with cards from FNB, Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank, Capitec, Investec, RMB and Discovery, and invested in a tax-free account linked to the JSE top 40.
How does it help you save? You round up card swipes to the nearest R10, and the app invests your change. You can also top up your investment manually each month.
Stash has quirky little savings settings like "Sunny Money", which checks the weather in your area and stashes a little extra if the sun is out.
Or you can activate "Sweat", which stashes extra based on physical activity, like steps and calories, measured by the Google Fit app.
