ENTREPRENEUR: How Murendeni Mafumo uses macadamia shells to purify water

There is plenty of water in northeastern Limpopo, but not much of it is available to the people living there.

In 2021, villagers living on the edge of the Nandoni Dam protested about the lack of water supply. The Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit and the department of water & sanitation are trying to trace missing millions from the Giyani bulk-water scheme, launched with grand ambitions in 2014.

More than 300km of pipes were supposed to connect the dam’s water to 55 villages. More than R3bn has been spent, and it’s expected that another billion or so will be needed to complete the scheme.

But in the meantime, an entrepreneur from a village west of the dam has combined his chemistry education with 14 years of experience in water research and development to create a company that is active in and beyond Limpopo, using the shells of macadamia nuts to filter water.

Murendeni Mafumo’s Kusini Water, headquartered in Joburg, supplies communities, companies and individuals in several provinces with clear water, employs 16 people full-time and, since November last year, has been producing 5-million litres of water every month.

Mafumo grew up in Shayandima, a village near Thohoyandou, and remembers selling his uncle’s "special punch" to pay school fees as his first bid at entrepreneurship. At the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) he and a friend set up Green Solutions, but the goal of providing environmentally friendly solutions to business never materialised. "The only thing we ever really did was tutor kids to make extra cash," says Mafumo.

While studying for a BTech in chemistry at CPUT, Mafumo had a spell as an intern producing water for a nylon factory in Bellville. His first job was with the City of Cape Town "ensuring that the city could respond to water shortages" and these experiences ignited a spark that’s still burning.