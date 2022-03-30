Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why Operation Dudula won’t go away Operation Dudula threatens the EFF and even the ANC — and pushes more of SA into a xenophobic show B L Premium

What should business leaders make of the rise of the violent, antiforeigner, largely township-based Operation Dudula movement? Last Thursday the "leader" of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, was arrested after the EFF helped one of its members to lay charges against him at Dobsonville police station. The EFF member’s house had been raided by a crowd alleged to be part of Operation Dudula. They claimed he was a drug dealer.

The first thing about Operation Dudula and its allied organisations, such as #PutSouthAfricansFirst, is that they won’t go away. They have been allowed to flourish by an incompetent, slothful, corrupt and uncaring government. Their presence is a direct result of the government’s failure to heed warnings to act decisively on the economy, illegal immigration and regional instability. These organisations’ ambit may extend to raiding street vendors for now, but their reach will affect various aspects of SA policy for decades to come...