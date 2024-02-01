A view of the driveway of the reported new 165 million dollar estate of Jeff Bezos in Beverly Hills on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: RB / BAUER-GRIFFIN / GC IMAGES
1. Beverly Hills koi polloi
California’s attempts to force its wealthiest areas to build more affordable homes has gained legal support. A US judge last week issued a moratorium on building plans for Beverly Hills until it develops more cheaper houses. An early victim was Jennifer Aniston, whose rebuilt living room, allowing a better view of the koi pond, was put on hold.
2. Early Alzheimer’s warning
Scientists in Sweden have used a simple testing kit to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease 10 to 15 years before symptoms appear. The kit, already available to researchers, can detect tau proteins in the blood, which can cause Alzheimer’s. A simple blood test, say the scientists, has “huge implications” for routine screening for anyone older than 50.
3. US shows its metal
US secretary of state Antony Blinken interrupted his Middle East shuttle diplomacy to visit Southern Africa last week. In Angola, once a proxy US battlefield in the Cold War, he stopped over at the port of Lobito, which is now taking custom from South African harbours. The $250m Lobito Corridor (see Fox January 18-24), which carries minerals from Africa, has a 1,739km rail link, across 186 bridges, all being built using American steel.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Beverly Hills braces for the hoi polloi
A US judge has halted all home renovations in the super-wealthy California city until more affordable housing is developed
1. Beverly Hills koi polloi
California’s attempts to force its wealthiest areas to build more affordable homes has gained legal support. A US judge last week issued a moratorium on building plans for Beverly Hills until it develops more cheaper houses. An early victim was Jennifer Aniston, whose rebuilt living room, allowing a better view of the koi pond, was put on hold.
2. Early Alzheimer’s warning
Scientists in Sweden have used a simple testing kit to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease 10 to 15 years before symptoms appear. The kit, already available to researchers, can detect tau proteins in the blood, which can cause Alzheimer’s. A simple blood test, say the scientists, has “huge implications” for routine screening for anyone older than 50.
3. US shows its metal
US secretary of state Antony Blinken interrupted his Middle East shuttle diplomacy to visit Southern Africa last week. In Angola, once a proxy US battlefield in the Cold War, he stopped over at the port of Lobito, which is now taking custom from South African harbours. The $250m Lobito Corridor (see Fox January 18-24), which carries minerals from Africa, has a 1,739km rail link, across 186 bridges, all being built using American steel.
Also read:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Was Bobi really the world’s oldest dog?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Ditching Durban for Lobito
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Between a rock lobster and a hard place
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.