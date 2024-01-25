News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Was Bobi really the world’s oldest dog?

Members or the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons have raised doubts that it made it to the ripe old age of 31 years and five months

25 January 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bobi the dog at Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, February 4 2023. Picture: Reuters/Catarina Demony/File Photo
Bobi the dog at Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, February 4 2023. Picture: Reuters/Catarina Demony/File Photo

1. Back from the dead

Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo, a notorious janjaweed warlord in Sudan’s civil war and a recent guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is being funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a new UN report. It said he is being supplied with armed drones, howitzers and missiles, sent via secret flights and desert smuggling routes. Until his surprise visit to Ramaphosa, Hemedti was believed to be dead.

2. Right up for sale

Britain’s media regulator is expected to rule this week on whether its bibles of the political Right, The Telegraph and The Spectator, can be sold to the vice-president of the UAE, Sheikh Mansour, who is also boss of football club Manchester City. Opponents fear it will be the effective nationalisation of the publications by a foreign state.

3. It’s a dog’s afterlife

Lying about your age is common. But your dog’s? The owners of Bobi, a dog native to Portugal, claimed it was 31 years and five months when it died in October. Last February, Guinness World Records declared Bobi the world’s oldest. Now members or the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons have raised doubts and Guinness has begun a “formal review”. The dog’s owners did not comment.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Ditching Durban for Lobito

Transnet’s collapse has driven a mining company to switch copper exports from Durban’s port to a new rail link in Angola
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: The super survivor

When thousands of copyrighted works, including Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain on January 1 after their 95-year terms expired, Superman was ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Between a rock lobster and a hard place

Kreef season is open, but the problem is finding the elusive crustacean — or a post office that sells permits
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PROFILE: Sheldon Tatchell, founder and CEO of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
Does Elon Musk have a drug problem?
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Smoke, mirrors and teaspoons
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Profile: Mills Soko — incoming director of UCT ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.