HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Banksy unmasked

It seems the secretive street artist is called Robbie

30 November 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A piece of Banksy street art titled ‘The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum’, adorned with a protective face mask, at Albion Dock in Bristol in the UK, April 23, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A piece of Banksy street art titled ‘The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum’, adorned with a protective face mask, at Albion Dock in Bristol in the UK, April 23, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

1. Kenya goes private

Kenya is poised to privatise 35 state-owned companies after its first experiment in this field flopped 25 years ago. President William Ruto said another 100 firms will be added to the list after the government revised a law last month to cut down on bureaucracy. Among the companies are the electricity supplier and Kenya Airways, which both reported huge losses in 2022.

2. The man behind Banksy

Graffiti artist Banksy appears to have revealed his name in an unearthed BBC interview from 2003. The secretive street artist gave a rare interview that provides a glimpse of the man behind the art. At the time, Banksy was in his 20s. He is asked if it was “Robert Banks” speaking. The artist responded: “It’s Robbie.”

3. Top of the beer class

The Foreign Exchange Student is an odd name for a beer, but it won the national beer competition this month. It’s brewed by 1,000 Hills Brewing Co in Durban and is a strong, dark bitter beer with a hint of caramel and toffee. It came top out of 180 beers at the Beer Association of South Africa competition.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Unruly New Zealand shoppers risk fog cannon treatment

Some Unruly New Zealand customers are so aggressive that cashiers are issued with body cameras
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Joburg is a blighted tinderbox

NY Times finds 127 buildings in the Joburg CBD are fire risks
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Many locals want tourists who are trophy hunters

People in some African states say they feel threatened by the presence of wild animals
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Backyard rentals go online with RoomKing
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
PROFILE: How Geordin Hill-Lewis plans to ...
News & Fox
3.
Taking SA education to the world
News & Fox
4.
Durban port a desert island
News & Fox / Trending
5.
PODCAST: Big batteries? Here’s a way to do it our ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.