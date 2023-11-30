A piece of Banksy street art titled ‘The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum’, adorned with a protective face mask, at Albion Dock in Bristol in the UK, April 23, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
1. Kenya goes private
Kenya is poised to privatise 35 state-owned companies after its first experiment in this field flopped 25 years ago. President William Ruto said another 100 firms will be added to the list after the government revised a law last month to cut down on bureaucracy. Among the companies are the electricity supplier and Kenya Airways, which both reported huge losses in 2022.
2. The man behind Banksy
Graffiti artist Banksy appears to have revealed his name in an unearthed BBC interview from 2003. The secretive street artist gave a rare interview that provides a glimpse of the man behind the art. At the time, Banksy was in his 20s. He is asked if it was “Robert Banks” speaking. The artist responded: “It’s Robbie.”
3. Top of the beer class
The Foreign Exchange Student is an odd name for a beer, but it won the national beer competition this month. It’s brewed by 1,000 Hills Brewing Co in Durban and is a strong, dark bitter beer with a hint of caramel and toffee. It came top out of 180 beers at the Beer Association of South Africa competition.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Banksy unmasked
It seems the secretive street artist is called Robbie
