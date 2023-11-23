Former football star George Weah, 57, was hailed for his sportsmanship this week when he conceded defeat in Liberia’s first presidential election since the civil war ended in 2003. Weah had been president since 2018. Former vice-president Joseph Boakai scored a narrow victory to win the country’s run-off vote.
2. Body cams for cashiers
High levels of verbal abuse and physical aggression against staff at New Zealand’s supermarket retailer Woolworths have led to fog cannons being installed and cashiers wearing body cameras. In some of the worst thefts, offenders were accused of stealing up to R400,000 worth of groceries in just two months. Fog cannons fire a dense white mist said to disorientate aggressors.
3. War and peace in Russia
For the first time, more Russians favour peace talks than the continuation of the war in Ukraine (48% to 39%). This is according to Russian Field, an independent agency, as quoted by Russian expert Mark Galeotti of the University College London. The university specialises in subjects relating to Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Russia and Eurasia.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Unruly New Zealand shoppers risk fog cannon treatment
Some customers are so aggressive that cashiers are issued with body cameras
