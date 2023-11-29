BRUCE WHITFIELD: Seven lessons from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger
The Berkshire Hathaway double act fundamentally influenced our understanding of money, wealth creation — and relationships
29 November 2023 - 17:33
The death of Charlie Munger, 99, the less well-known but possibly more brilliant business partner of investment powerhouse Warren Buffett, is a great opportunity to reflect on the importance of partnerships and trust.
I was immensely privileged to attend the Berkshire Hathaway AGM in the 18,000-seater arena at the Omaha convention centre in Nebraska in 2017...
