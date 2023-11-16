DINNER PARTY INTEL: Joburg is a blighted tinderbox

At least 77 people were confirmed dead after a building in Marshalltown, Joburg was engulfed by fire on August 31 2023. Picture: THULANI MBELE.
1. NY Times finds Joburg fire dangers
A New York Times investigation has identified 127 buildings in the “blighted tinderbox” of Joburg that are fire risks, such as the one at 80 Albert Street in which 77 people died in a blaze in August. Reporters scoured records then went from block to block to catalogue their findings. Neither the Joburg Property Company nor the city manager responded to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
2. King’s cuz a rare loser
Republicans in last week’s US state elections were all shook up by surprise Democrat victories, none more so than in Virginia where the House of Delegates was flipped. A rare defeat was in Mississippi’s gubernatorial race where not even a famous name could save Brandon Presley, second cousin of Elvis, from losing to the GOP incumbent.
3. Library wiped out
Libraries are never short of paper, except in Gqeberha. The Newton Park public library in the city has closed because it can no longer provide basic services such as toilet paper. Brendon Pegram, the councillor for the area, says the closure was confirmed to him by the city’s chief librarian.
