A poll of 4,000 people in South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe found that 41% believe Britain’s proposed ban of imported hunting trophies is racist. Support for hunting was strongest in Botswana (57%) and 63% said big animals were a “deadly danger” to local people.
2. Costly stunt
Stuntman Ettiene du Toit, who suffered head and back injuries during a shoot that went wrong, has been denied the R20m he claimed from the Road Accident Fund. The Western Cape High Court found that a high-speed crash with a vehicle that had been made to look like an ice cream truck in the Cape Town CBD took place on a film set and not a city street, as the road had been cordoned off for the stunt.
3. Too dirty for Dusi
Water in the Msunduzi River around Pietermaritzburg is so dirty and dangerous that the start of the annual Dusi canoe marathon, which is held every January on the Msunduzi and Mgeni rivers in KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed to February 15. The Msunduzi municipality has failed to clear the sewage spills in the river and the race will again start 8km downstream at Bishopstowe Country Club.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Many locals want tourists who are trophy hunters
People in some African states say they feel threatened by the presence of wild animals
