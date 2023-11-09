HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Many locals want tourists who are trophy hunters

People in some African states say they feel threatened by the presence of wild animals

09 November 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
African buffalo. Picture: Picture: ISTOCK
African buffalo. Picture: Picture: ISTOCK

1. Game hunters welcome

A poll of 4,000 people in South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe found that 41% believe Britain’s proposed ban of imported hunting trophies is racist. Support for hunting was strongest in Botswana (57%) and 63% said big animals were a “deadly danger” to local people.

2. Costly stunt

Stuntman Ettiene du Toit, who suffered head and back injuries during a shoot that went wrong, has been denied the R20m he claimed from the Road Accident Fund. The Western Cape High Court found that a high-speed crash with a vehicle that had been made to look like an ice cream truck in the Cape Town CBD took place on a film set and not a city street, as the road had been cordoned off for the stunt.

3. Too dirty for Dusi

Water in the Msunduzi River around Pietermaritzburg is so dirty and dangerous that the start of the annual Dusi canoe marathon, which is held every January on the Msunduzi and Mgeni rivers in KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed to February 15. The Msunduzi municipality has failed to clear the sewage spills in the river and the race will again start 8km downstream at Bishopstowe Country Club.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Day of the jackal in Joburg

A black-backed jackal has been spotted in Joburg’s northern suburbs, with sightings in Craighall and Delta Park
News & Fox
4 months ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Little Karoo is wild at heart

Camera traps record 87,000 encounters with animals, including 37 leopards
News & Fox
6 months ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A dog’s life in Iran

Police in Iran have begun enforcing a law banning dogs in parks, arresting the walkers to ‘protect the safety of the public’
News & Fox
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Many locals want tourists who ...
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
How a girl from the slopes of Kilimanjaro became ...
News & Fox
3.
Co.Space: From side hustles to success stories
News & Fox
4.
Joburg City Library: quiet, please, we’re closed
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Gisela Harck’s gingerbreads with a DIY ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.