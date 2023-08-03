News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby refs get camera ready

Meanwhile an unholy wind blows westward and rabbits deemed too raunchy for kids

03 August 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF/serezniy
1. Ref ready for close-up

Rugby referees will wear body cameras in this month’s warm-up matches for the World Cup. They will not be used to judge whether tries are scored or foul play committed, but are intended to enhance the viewing experience for those watching on TV.

2. Headwinds hit church

A church steeple in the Western Cape seaside village of Still Bay was so badly damaged by strong winds last Friday night that the Sunday church service needed to be cancelled. The steeple, which doubles as a cellphone tower, is a reliable source of income for the local Dutch Reformed Church congregation.

3. Too ‘hare-raising’ for children

The animated classic Watership Down about a group of rabbits was among old films to be given a new rating by the British Board of Film Classification. The 1978 movie was upgraded from a U (universal) to a PG (parental guidance) because of its sex references, mild violence and bad language. Star Trek: The Motion Picture, a 1979 film, was also changed from U to PG, owing to mild horror and sex references.

