Tens of thousands of Israelis converged on the Knesset building in Jerusalem to protest against the passage of a new law that would curb the powers of courts. Picture: BLOOMBERG
1. Bibi beats courts
Israel’s Knesset this week passed the first bill in a drive by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition to overhaul the judiciary. The amendment limits the Supreme Court’s powers to void “unreasonable” government decisions and gives the government control over judicial appointments. The issue has pitted Israelis against one another with rare ferocity.
2. Onions for tears and cheers
Nigeria is gripped by world-record fever after chef Hilda Baci, 26, set a Guinness-recognised record for marathon cooking of 93 hours and 11 minutes. Other Nigerians who tried to follow her into history include a man who tried to cry continuously for a week. He suffered temporary blindness and drew an official tweet from Guinness: “We wouldn’t ever monitor a record for the longest marathon crying.”
3. What the deuce?
Wimbledon tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz has sparked a new look in Britain that has long been fashionable in South Africa. Bucket hats like the one he wore after his centre court victory over Novak Djokovic were sold out in the week following the tournament.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The Guinness book of onions
The topics you have to be able to discuss this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.