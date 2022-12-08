News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Air force wants to fly even higher

The SAAF wants to establish a ‘space command’, even though it can’t afford to fly its fighter jets

08 December 2022 - 05:00
An SAAF Gripen fighter jet. Picture: Dean Wingrin
1. SAAF into space

The South African Air Force (SAAF), which struggles to keep a single Hercules transport aircraft aloft and cannot afford to fly its fighter jets, is aiming for the stars, literally. The chief of the air force, Lt-Gen Wiseman Mbambo, told a forum of senior officers last month that the SAAF was seeking to establish a “space command” in a “journey to greatness”.

2. Clocking in

The world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, marked its 70th anniversary in London’s West End this month with news that it would open on Broadway for the first time next year. It is taking not only the Agatha Christie murder mystery to New York, but also a mantel clock that has been part of the set since it was first performed in 1952.

3. Padel protest

Padel tennis is not a smash hit for everyone. Actor Jim Carter, who plays the butler Carson in Downton Abbey, is against plans by a local girls’ school to build a padel court within earshot of his home in north London. Carter, a fan of cricket with its polite applause and the soothing sound of willow on leather, has objected to the local council because of the prospect of “explosive noise” from the padel players.

