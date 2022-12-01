The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
1. A far-out fishy business
A Muizenberg court is expected to rule early next year on whether fishing by drone is legal. The case involves three fishermen arrested last month on a False Bay beach for using a drone to get their lines a good 500m into the sea — a distance impossibly far to cast by hand. The state alleges that it is against the Marine Living Resources Act; the anglers say no law stops them.
2. Flocking to bray
Jackass penguins have been tricked by decoys and by recorded sounds of their donkey-like braying to set up home in a quiet cove on the southern Cape coast at the De Hoop reserve near Bredasdorp. The birds are said to be endangered because of diminishing fish stocks. A fence surrounds the new colony to keep out leopards, which have found the penguins easy prey.
3. Rainmaker queen
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Britain last week, King Charles revealed that Nelson Mandela had conferred a special name on his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Motlalepula means “to come with rain”.
“This was a mark of the particular affection President Mandela felt for the queen,” said the king, “rather than a remark about the British habit of taking our weather with us.”
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The other rain queen
Nelson Mandela conferred a special name on Queen Elizabeth — Motlalepula, which means ‘to come with rain’
