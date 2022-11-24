DINNER PARTY INTEL: Dirty Durbs vs Clean Cape

The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
1. Dirty Durbs vs Clean Cape
While one prime holiday destination wallows in filth, another is cleaning up its act.
Durban’s beaches — its big attraction — are out of favour because of E. coli, but Cape Town is making sure not only its seas but also its streets are clean. The Mother City is spending R57.5m on a festive season cleaning-up programme.
2. Messing up a meadow
EM Forster’s novel Howards End extols the beauty of an English meadow. Now the local council at Stevenage, in the area that inspired the setting of the novel, wants to turn part of it into a car park with metal fencing and a toilet block.
One of those objecting is Oscar winner Emma Thompson. And author Graham Greene pleaded 62 years ago that the area Forster described remain as rural farmland “because it is one of the last beauty spots within 30 miles of London”.
3. Beauty takeover
Beauty behemoth Estée Lauder has agreed to buy designer Tom Ford’s company for $2.8bn. The deal is the luxury industry’s biggest of the year and Estée Lauder’s first foray in clothing. The transaction makes Ford — who is also a movie director and an art collector — a dollar billionaire.
