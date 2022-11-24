News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Dirty Durbs vs Clean Cape

The Mother City is spending R57.5m on a festive season cleaning-up programme

24 November 2022 - 05:00
Wilderness Beach, Western Cape. Picture: 123RF/178170106
Wilderness Beach, Western Cape. Picture: 123RF/178170106

1. Dirty Durbs vs Clean Cape

While one prime holiday destination wallows in filth, another is cleaning up its act.

Durban’s beaches — its big attraction — are out of favour because of E. coli, but Cape Town is making sure not only its seas but also its streets are clean. The Mother City is spending R57.5m on a festive season cleaning-up programme.

2. Messing up a meadow

EM Forster’s novel Howards End extols the beauty of an English meadow. Now the local council at Stevenage, in the area that inspired the setting of the novel, wants to turn part of it into a car park with metal fencing and a toilet block.

One of those objecting is Oscar winner Emma Thompson. And author Graham Greene pleaded 62 years ago that the area Forster described remain as rural farmland “because it is one of the last beauty spots within 30 miles of London”.

3. Beauty takeover

Beauty behemoth Estée Lauder has agreed to buy designer Tom Ford’s  company for $2.8bn. The deal is the luxury industry’s biggest of the year and Estée Lauder’s first foray in clothing. The transaction makes Ford — who is also a movie director and an art collector — a dollar billionaire.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: When Sepp sold out

The former Fifa president now admits that making Qatar the venue for the Soccer World Cup was a mistake
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Penguin killings rock Simon’s Town

Two husky dogs, which were not leashed, went on a rampage and killed 17 penguins at Simon’s Town’s Seaforth beach
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Sappi joins the bee team

The pulp and paper company is collaborating with bee farmers in the Lowveld to place hives in its forests
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa, Mashatile lead ANC race
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Fani Titi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PODCAST: Is safe, legal abortion a human right?
News & Fox
4.
How ‘spies’ are saving SA’s rhinos
News & Fox
5.
WATCH: How government plans to make medical ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.