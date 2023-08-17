Google makes a mint off the media
Google makes as much as 40% of its revenue from media content for its search business in Switzerland, according to new research (https://fehradvice.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023_04_21_study_journalistic_value_google_en.pdf).
“The value of news is far higher than policymakers or publishers think it is, at least on Google Search, which accounts for the majority of Google’s $280bn annual revenue,” Courtney Radsch, director of the Center for Journalism & Liberty and a fellow at the Institute for Technology, Law & Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, writes in Tech Policy Press (https://techpolicy.press/the-value-of-news-content-to-google-is-way-more-than-you-think/). ..
