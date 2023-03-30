Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why the US is targeting TikTok

It’s no different from other social media platforms in its manipulation of the masses

30 March 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

Last week’s grilling of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew by the US Congress was deeply ironic. Ostensibly the hearing was to confront the world’s fastest-growing social platform amid fears that the Chinese-owned app would be forced to share data about US citizens with Beijing.

Different constituencies have different reasons to be concerned. US lawmakers claim it’s about the Chinese government being able to spy on US citizens. The big tech firms echo this. But the real reason for Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to be worried is that TikTok is eating their lunch. And dinner. And dessert...

