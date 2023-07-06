Google’s video ads that nobody watched
Some are crying fraud over Google’s failure to deliver on its promises to advertisers
When Google introduced a way to sell YouTube video adverts to other websites, it promised a quick way to expand the adverts’ reach.
But in doing so the search giant blatantly violated its own service obligations for TrueView ads — skippable in-stream videos — according to a new report by research firm Adalytics, which tracks how adverts appear online...
