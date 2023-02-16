News & Fox

Think Google is too big? So does the US government

Department of justice launches second lawsuit accusing the ‘behemoth’ of illegally building a monopoly — this time in online advertising

16 February 2023 - 05:00

Google takes a cut of at least 30% of the money web publishers and advertisers spend via its technology — and can do so thanks to a monopoly it’s built through illegal anticompetitive behaviour. 

So say the US department of justice and eight states in a civil lawsuit they filed last month that seeks “equitable relief on behalf of the American public as well as treble damages for losses sustained by federal government agencies that overpaid for web display advertising”. ..

