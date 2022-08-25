×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Pay back the money (to the media)

A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed

25 August 2022 - 05:00

After Australia forced Google and Facebook to start paying the media for using its content, SA media houses are hoping to get our government to do the same.

Media houses  have formed an industry association called the Publisher Support Services (PSS) and has proposed new legislation similar to Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code, which compelled Google and Facebook (through its holding company, Meta) to pay a reported $200m over in its first year alone. Canada has recently proposed a similar law that will  have media companies being compensated for their hard work...

