Would you live next to this toxic dump?

Section 24 of the constitution says all South Africans have the right to clean and safe living environments. But if they’re not getting that, to whom do they turn in the face of illegal dumping, toxic waste, sluggish local government and politicians chasing the popular vote? ‘Health Beat’ finds out

28 May 2024 - 06:00
by Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Cebelihle Bhengu and Justin Barlow
  • South Africans go to the polls in a milestone election on Wednesday. In this episode of Health Beat, we reflect on health issues that affect voters.
  • We visit a toxic wasteland at Kya Sand, northwest of Joburg, where residents say illegal dumping by a “waste mafia” has resulted in residents falling ill and struggling to breathe.
  • It’s your constitutional right to live in a clean and safe environment, says Mbali Baduza, CEO of We the People South Africa. But Kya Sand’s residents say no-one seems to hear them.
  • Find out how to make your community’s voice heard and what tools you can use to hold the government accountable for looking after your health.

