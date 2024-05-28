Section 24 of the constitution says all South Africans have the right to clean and safe living environments. But if they’re not getting that, to whom do they turn in the face of illegal dumping, toxic waste, sluggish local government and politicians chasing the popular vote? ‘Health Beat’ finds out
Would you live next to this toxic dump?
