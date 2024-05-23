Shoprite goes Hyper with Checkers Sixty60
Retail giant takes bold step into online general merchandise, squaring up to the likes of Amazon, Takealot, Shein and Temu
23 May 2024 - 05:00
Just a week after Amazon launched its local online shopping service, retail behemoth Shoprite has boldly expanded its popular same-day, on-demand Sixty60 service from Checkers to include products from its Hyper stores.
The on-demand platform plan leverages the national footprint of its hypermarkets, adding 10,000 items to Sixty60’s 17,000 products. That means air fryers, braais, prams and toys can be delivered within a 60-minute scheduled time slot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.